1 dead, another seriously injured in South LA crash

The Brief



One person is dead and another seriously hurt following a two-car crash in South Los Angeles.

What we know:

The incident happened Sunday just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of West Slauson and Normandie avenues, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from the Citizen App showed one car billowing with smoke while firefighters worked quickly to rescue someone trapped inside.

One person died at the scene, and the other person who was injured was taken to the hospital where they remain in critical condition.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The identities of the person who was killed and the person who is hospitalized have not been released.