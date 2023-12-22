1 dead after car lands in Dominguez Channel following crash

One person is dead after their car landed in the Dominguez Channel following a crash.

The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. near Avalon Boulevard and the 405 Freeway in Carson. According to the LA County Sheriff's Department, the driver was driving at a high rate of speed when they drove around another vehicle, lost control, spun out and hit the barrier of the channel.

Images from SkyFOX show the vehicle nearly bent in half, floating in the water.

A witness told deputies the vehicle was hydroplaning on the wet road when it skidded into the channel. The exact cause of the crash is unclear.

The driver was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle was removed from the channel a few hours later.