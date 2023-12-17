1 dead, 4 others hurt in Sun Valley multiple-car crash

A male was ejected from a vehicle that rolled over during a crash with another vehicle Sunday evening in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles.

The crash occurred at 8:55 p.m. Sunday outside 13201 W. Roscoe Blvd., said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Margaret Stewart.

The ejected victim was male but his age was not available, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause was under investigation, Im said.

Four people suffered minor injuries, Stewart said.