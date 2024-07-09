1 dead, 2 others shot at bar in Long Beach

One person is dead and two others were hurt in a shooting in Long Beach.

The Long Beach Police Department responded to a call in the 4900 block of Long Beach Boulevard around 9 p.m. on July 8. Upon arrival, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, a second person shot was taken to the hospital and the third person shot was treated by emergency crews at the scene, LBPD said.

The alleged gunman remains on the run as of Monday night.

Officials have not released the identity of the person found dead at the Long Beach bar.