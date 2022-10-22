1 dead, 2 injured after car crashes into forklift in Sylmar

article

One man was killed and two other men were injured after a car crashed into a CalTrans forklift at a highway work zone in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday, on the westbound 210 Freeway east of Roxford Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One man was killed after the car hit a CalTrans forklift. According to authorities, the man remains trapped in the vehicle. LAFD did not provide any other information on that man.

The other two injured in the crash were identified as two 30-year-old men. One of those men was able to get out of the car before LAFD arrived, the other was rescued from the vehicle. Both of those men were taken to a local hospital with what LAFD called "non-life threatening injuries."

Officials said no CalTrans or construction workers were injured in the crash. LAFD did not say what led to the crash.