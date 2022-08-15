1 dead, 1 wounded in overnight Northridge shooting

Los Angeles police were investigating after one man was killed and another man was wounded in an overnight shooting in Northridge.

Around 11:55 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department received multiple calls about a shooting that occurred in the alleyway between Roscoe Boulevard and Schoenborn Street.

The victims reportedly arrived in the alley where another group was gathered. A short time later, the two groups got into an altercation that ended when one man pulled out a gun and shot the two victims.

Arriving officers found two men down at the scene where one of the victims was declared dead and the other victim was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette reported around 20 people were gathered at the scene when the coroner arrived. In addition, his girlfriend reportedly witnessed his killing.

As of Monday morning, no one has been taken into custody in relation to the deadly shooting.

Homicide detectives continue to interview witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD’s Valley Bureau.