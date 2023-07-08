$1.7 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Ventura County
OXNARD, Calif. - You've still got a chance!
While there was no winner for Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot, someone who bought a ticket in Ventura County came very, very close to winning the top prize.
According to the drawing data from California Lottery, a ticket with five of the six winning numbers was sold in Oxnard at Master's Donuts located at 1911 N. Oxnard Boulevard.
That ticket is worth $1,698,158.
The winner was not immediately identified.
But not to worry if you didn't win. Tuesday's jackpot is now worth an estimated $480 million.
Good luck!