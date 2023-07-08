Expand / Collapse search

$1.7 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Ventura County

FOX 11
A machine prints a Mega Millions lottery ticket at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Chino Hills, California, July 28, 2022.(Photo by RINGO CHIU/AFP via Getty Images)

OXNARD, Calif. - You've still got a chance! 

While there was no winner for Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot, someone who bought a ticket in Ventura County came very, very close to winning the top prize.

According to the drawing data from California Lottery, a ticket with five of the six winning numbers was sold in Oxnard at Master's Donuts located at 1911 N. Oxnard Boulevard. 

That ticket is worth $1,698,158.

The winner was not immediately identified. 

But not to worry if you didn't win. Tuesday's jackpot is now worth an estimated $480 million. 

Good luck!