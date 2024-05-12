In Depth: Volunteers of 'Together in Service'

Victor Dominguez, President, YMCA-LA, Robert Sausedo, President/ CEO of Community Build, and Dr. Wilma Franco, Executive Director of SELA Collab, join Hal Eisner to talk about the volunteer project they are involved with.

It’s called "Together In Service" and the goal is to tally 25 million volunteer hours by 2029.

The project began in January, and is already bringing people together to make a difference in their communities.

The project is inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and aims to complete its mission by his 100th birthday.

Dominguez, Sausedo, and Franco discuss their organizations, the importance of volunteering, and talk about the drop-off in volunteerism in recent years.

The website for anyone interested in participating is ymcala.org/togetherinservice.