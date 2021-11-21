In Depth: Traveling after the COVID-19 pandemic

From flights, to cruises, to hotel bookings. Find out what you need to know before traveling again.

Hal is joined by Melanie Lieberman, Senior Editor of The Points Guy, to discuss the resurgence in travel after the lengthy COVID lockdowns. She explains to Hal that people need to trust themselves and their own risk threshold to feel comfortable while traveling. She says the important thing right now is to do a lot of research, call ahead to find out what the conditions are at a hotel or with a rental car. She says to book rental cars early and to make sure that all flight plans are flexible. She advises that COVID protocols can change overnight, so it’s best to sign up for updates from airlines.

Lieberman returns to talk about cruises with Hal. Cruise ships are taking extra precautions these days, but passengers shouldn’t feel ashamed to take their own. She says wear a mask even in areas where they are not required, if it makes you feel safer. She tells Hal that almost all cruise lines require a full vaccine and negative test for passengers. Different ports of call may have different restrictions.

She says cruise lines these days are offering many incentives, so it’s a good time to get a deal.

Willis Orlando with Scott’s Cheap Flights joins Hal to talk about some of the recent challenges of traveling and how to overcome them. He says to check flight statuses regularly to avoid surprises. You need to know your rights, and fight for compensation. Flight cancellations or significant changes mean you’re due a refund. He says knowing that means you can negotiate yourself a better itinerary. He tells Hal that a lot of travel insurance has exemptions for COVID, so check the fine print. He also says to see if your credit card has trip interruption insurance and suggests checking the U.S. embassy website for updated information.

Hal promotes his podcast and we end with video of another mode of travel—a viral TikTok video of what appears to be a witch’s broom hovering mysteriously in midair.

