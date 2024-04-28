In Depth: Too Good To Go and Waymo

In segment one, Sarah Soteroff with Too Good To Go tells Hal about the app that lets businesses make good use of their excess food so that it doesn’t go to waste and lets consumers get surprise treats for cheap.

In segment two, Lauren Schwendimann, the head of user experience design for app Waymo One, joins Hal to talk about how Waymo is being received in Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

She talks about the safety record of the driverless taxis and the accommodations available for disabled riders.

In segment three, Damian Kevitt with Streets Are For Everyone and Robert Stigile of the National Federation of the Blind are two of the more than a dozen signatories on an open letter supporting Waymo. The full text of that letter is available by tapping or clicking here.

Kevitt lost a leg, and nearly died in an accident on his bicycle. He talks about how he is impressed with how Waymo is making it safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Stigile says for those who use a guide dog, traveling via Waymo keeps visually impaired people from worrying that they and the dog will be rejected by a regular ride-share driver.



