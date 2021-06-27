In Depth: Super Bowl Committee recognizes 56 Los Angeles champions

Segment One - Super Bowl Host Committee Member

Kathy Schloessman, President and CEO of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment commission & Super Bowl Committee Member, talks to Hal about how the Super Bowl Committee selected the 56 non-profits who received $10,000 coming from the 88 cities of Los Angeles. Kathy shares why the grant initiative is important for the community, and the shot in the arm she hopes it provides to the economy and those affected by the pandemic.



Segment Two - Keisha Daniels, sisters of Watts

Keisha Daniels, co-founder of Sister of Watts, was chosen as one of the 56 nonprofits chosen for the 10K grants. Daniels shares the impact of the gift and what her organization will now be able to do with the extra money. Daniels talks about some of the difficulties she has witnessed kids go through during the pandemic and how her group can use the power of sport to inspire and help the kids.



Segment Three – Fr. Greg Boyle, Homeboy Industries

Fr. Greg Boyle, founder of Homeboy Industries, was also a recipient of the $10,000 grant. Boyle talks about how his group adapted the past year due to the pandemic. He was able to connect with those that were looking to being rehabilitated coming out of gang life via zoom. Boyle also shares how important the money is for his group going forward.



Segment Four – Wrapup

Hal recognizes Carl Nassib, first active NFL player to come out as gay and we take one more look at the 56 organizations honored by the Super Bowl Committee.

