South Gate man pleads guilty to running drug trafficking ring using 'trap cars' to hide drugs

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A South Gate man has pleaded guilty to running an international drug trafficking ring that used modified cars with hidden compartments to distribute the drugs across the U.S.

Joel Antonio Villegas pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, the Justice Department announced Friday.

In his plea agreement, Villegas admitted to running the trafficking ring from at least November 2017 to September 2019, bringing drugs like cocaine, heroin and more into the U.S. from Mexico.

SUGGESTED: LA County deputy arrested, accused of smuggling drugs into jail

As part of the trafficking effort, the Justice Department said Villegas' ordered his conspirators to buy cars, which were then outfitted with hidden compartments. Those compartments were then used to hide drugs and drug money as the cars caravaned across the border for deliveries.

Villegas was arrested in 2019. When authorities executed a warrant at his home, police said Villegas tried to destroy evidence by setting payment ledgers on fire and destroying cell phones. Police found guns, cash and jewelry at the home.

That same day, another search warrant was issued at a Downey stash house, where police found multiple pounds of heroin and marijuana, as well as other drug paraphernalia.

Villegas' sentencing has been scheduled for August 30. He faces life in prison.