In Depth: New Tax Laws, Money and Investments, Real Estate

In segment one, Hal speaks with financial expert Shinobu Hindert about changes in the tax laws.

She talks about the increase in the standard deduction and adjustment in the tax brackets, an increase in allowances for IRA contributions, and what is happening with "green credits" and child tax credits.

In segment two, Shinobu Hindert returns to talk to Hal about the lack of savings that many Americans are dealing with, how people on fixed income can deal with inflation, how people should be adjusting their investment portfolios, and whether they should include cryptocurrency in those portfolios.

In segment three, Suzanne Seini with Innovate Realty joins Hal to talk about a recent settlement with the National Association of Realtors that reinforces the ability of consumers to negotiate the commission of their real estate agents.

It’s a change that could mean that homebuyers could save some money on real estate deals.