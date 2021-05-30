In Depth: Hal and Joab on a path to recovery

Segment One-

Hal returns from medical leave to host for the first time since his accident March 19. He is joined by photographer Joab Perez and his physical therapist Moses Lau. They discuss the injuries that Hal and Joab suffered when they were hit by an alleged drunk driver while on assignment in Hollywood. Lau talks about how the body responds to physical trauma, and what therapeutic techniques are needed to heal.

Segment Two-

Joab Perez returns and is joined by Psychotherapist Lynn Ianni. They discuss the potential for trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder following an accident like the one Hal and Joab were involved in. They also discuss what therapies can assist in mental and emotional healing and Ianni asks Hal and Joab how their own healing is progressing.

Segment Three –

Chronic pain patient Tom Norris joins Hal to discuss the use of virtual reality goggles to treat pain and anxiety. Hal talks about when he was able to use the goggles in the hospital and how they helped him deal with pain.

Norris says he uses the goggles on an outpatient basis, and they help to distract him from his pain, and virtually transport him to a different headspace.



Segment Four –

Hal promotes his podcast and we end with a sample of the "swimming with dolphins" video from the virtual reality goggles program.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

