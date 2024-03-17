In Depth: Courthouse Troubles, Scaling Peaks

In segment one, Hal speaks with Samantha P. Jessner – Presiding Judge, Superior Court of Los Angeles County, Sergio C. Tapia II – Assistant Presiding Judge, Superior Court of Los Angeles County, and David W. Slayton – Executive Officer/Clerk of Court, Superior Court of Los Angeles County.

They discuss the deteriorating infrastructure of the LA. County courts which has led to closures due to water leaks in several courthouses.

They also talk about the concerns about seismic safety in those courthouses.

In segment two, Jessner, Tapia and Slayton talk about the serious shortage of court reporters in the court system.

They explain why that is detrimental to the justice system and why they can’t seem to hire more of them.

In segment three, hear from Jenn Drummond, a mother of 7, a mountaineer and now an author who set a record by summiting the seven second-highest peaks in the world.

She discusses her new book "Breakproof," which discusses resilience and goal-setting.