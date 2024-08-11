In Depth: Found/LA and Molly Malone's

In segments one and two, Hal is joined by the founder of Dermalogica, Jane Wurwand, who also founded the nonprofit foundation FOUND/LA, which helps launch deserving entrepreneurs.

Also joining the conversation are three of those entrepreneurs, Katalina Novoa of Babes of Wellness, and Alex and Daniela Del Gaudio of Wild Plum Wellness.

They talk about the goals of the foundation, how many entrepreneurs it has helped through loans, education and mentorship, and how successful it has been.

In segment three, Damian Hanlon, the owner of Molly Malone’s Irish Pub, discusses the fire that shut down the LA entertainment icon, its struggles to rebuild and recover, and when Molly’s might be open to the public again.