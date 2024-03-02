California's US Senate candidates make last push before Super Tuesday

The final countdown is underway ahead of Super Tuesday. This weekend, California’s leading candidates for U.S. Senate are out making their final pitches to voters.

Congressman Adam Schiff held a campaign rally Saturday morning in Orange County.

"I’m asking for your trust," said Rep. Schiff. "I’m asking for your vote. Let’s go do it."

The most recent UC Berkely poll has Republican Steve Garvey leading the pack with 27% support among likely voters, followed by Schiff in second place at 25 %. Congresswoman Katie Porter is in third at 19%, and Congresswoman Barbara Lee stands at 8%. The top two vote-getters will advance to the general election in November.

On Saturday, Rep. Porter turned in her mail-in ballot to a voting location in Orange County. She was joined by her 18-year-old son who was voting for the first time.

"We feel like it’s a very close race," said Rep. Porter. "We’ve seen the polling go up and down."

Rep. Barbara Lee also held a campaign rally Saturday in Irvine.

"Let’s get this voter turnout up," said Rep. Lee. "My campaign is a multi-racial, multi-generational progressive coalition."

Garvey hasn’t announced any public campaign appearances this weekend. His team has turned down several requests from FOX 11 for an interview.

All of the candidates FOX 11 spoke to Saturday urged people to get out and vote.

"It’s quiet," said Porter. "Not a lot of people voting today. So, I think the biggest message today is ‘Vote.’"