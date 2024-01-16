California Senate Race: How to watch the live debate hosted by FOX 11

It's a competitive race for California's state senate as candidates are competing to fill the seat once held by the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

FOX 11 has partnered with USC and POLITICO to host a California Senate debate live from the USC campus on January 22. The debate will air live on FOX 11 Los Angeles and KTVU Channel 2 in the Bay Area from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can also stream the debate live on the FOX Local app and at foxla.com.

You can follow along during the debate on social media using the hashtag #CASenateDebate24.

The four candidates invited to participate in the debate include Democratic U.S. Reps. Adam Schiff, Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, as well as former Los Angeles Dodger Steve Garvey.

The four were determined as qualified for the debate based on the results of the mid-December POLITICO/Morning Consult poll of likely primary voters. California voters will determine the top two candidates in the state's primary election on March 5. The top two, regardless of party, will advance to the general election, which voters will decide on Nov. 5.

The debate will be co-moderated by FOX 11 anchor and host of "The Issue Is" Elex Michaelson and Senior Political Reporter at POLITICO Melanie Mason.

Be a part of the action -- email us your questions for the candidates at KTTVdebate@fox.com – and they might answer your question!