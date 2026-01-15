Meet the moderators: Journalists leading California's gubernatorial debate

article

Three journalists will be moderating a panel of six candidates running to replace Gavin Newsom as California's governor next month in San Francisco at the Ruth Williams Bay View Opera House.

The gubernatorial candidates who have confirmed their appearances are: Antonio Villaraigosa, Betty Yee, Eric Swalwell, Steve Hilton, Tom Steyer and Tony Thurmond.

Here's a brief description of each of the journalists:

Who are the debate moderators?

Greg Lee has been at KTVU FOX 2 since 2019. During his time at the station, he’s covered several significant political events including the 2020 and 2024 elections, plus conducting interviews with candidates. He’s also sat down with Newsom several times to ask questions important to Californians.

Marla Tellez anchors the weeknight FOX 11 news and LA Live News. She started at KTTV FOX 11 in 2014. She started as an on-air general assignment reporter along California's Central Coast, and then became a producer for a nightly weeknight show, Evening Magazine, on CBS. She then worked as a reporter and anchor at NBC Bay Area before landing her current position in Los Angeles.

André Senior joined KTVU in 2018, which was his return to California since leaving Sacramento in 2008. He is now an anchor on Mornings on 2, but has covered a myriad of major stories, the first of which was the shooting on the YouTube campus in San Bruno. He’s also reported from the ground on a number of deadly wildfires, Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd and the Golden State Warriors moving from Oakland to San Francisco.

When is the gubernatorial debate?

What: 2026 California Gubernatorial Debate

When: Tuesday, February 3, 2026 | 5:30 PM – 8:00 PM (Live Broadcast)

Where: Ruth Williams Bay View Opera House, San Francisco, CA

TV/Streaming Partners : KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco), FOX 11 (Los Angeles), and the FOX LOCAL streaming app

How to watch the gubernatorial debate on Feb. 3

