Santa Ana winds return to SoCal this week

Gusty Santa Ana winds returned to the Southland Sunday, creating brief critical fire weather conditions through Monday.

Sunday's offshore winds were slightly stronger than on Saturday, with gusts generally between 20 and 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service, which issued the advisory due to the combination of higher-than-average winds and low relative humidity.

The winds will gradually decrease on Monday, but another Santa Ana wind event is expected across the Southland on Wednesday and into early Thursday. Those winds are likely to be a moderate event and possibly stronger, with possible red-flag conditions for extreme fire danger, the NWS said.

Humidities are expected to fall rapidly by Wednesday afternoon and night when single-digit readings will be possible.

Meanwhile, extremely cold weather was forecast this week for the Antelope Valley.

Advertisement

Los Angeles County health officials issued a cold weather alert on Sunday warning of below-freezing temperatures through Wednesday.

Temperatures were expected to drop into the 20s and 30s overnight in the high desert.

"Children, the elderly, and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather. Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don't get too cold when they are outside," said Muntu Davis, the county's health officer.

"There are places where people can go to stay warm, such as shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, barbeques or ovens to heat their homes due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning."

Officials also warned that pets should not be left outside at night.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.