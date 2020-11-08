Power outages across the Southland due to strong winds has cut electricity to hundreds of customers

Strong winds are causing downed power lines and scattered outages across Los Angeles and Orange counties on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is dealing with a number of power outages across the city due to high winds which has cut electricity to hundreds of customers.

The DWP says the wind has caused several outages, and crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The downed power lines have temporarily blocked the intersection of La Cienega and Fairview boulevards in Ladera Heights, says Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The Los Angeles Department of Wate rand Power has been notified, she said.

In Orange County, Metrolink tracks were closed between Fullerton and Anaheim due to downed power lines.

Also, In Irvine, a temporary road closure on Red Hill and MacArthur due to a large Eucalyptus tree falling across the west side of MacArthur. Southbound MacArthur is temporarily diverted to Red Hill.

In Westminster, police said a downed power line there also temporarily blocked the intersection of Hazard Avenue and Goldenwest Street.

This is the first truly cold weather in the Southland in quite a while, with snow in the Grapevine and freezing or near-freezing temperatures expected tonight in the mountains and valleys.

It comes one day after downtown Los Angeles snapped its record streak of 2-hundred straight days with a high temperature of 70 or above.

