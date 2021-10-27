Hell/ No Water: Exploring California's worsening drought, wildfire crisis
The FOX 11 documentary Hell/ No Water looks at the vicious cycle of drought and wildfires... who’s fault is it and what we can do now.
Hell/ No Water: FOX 11 documentary explores state's worsening drought, wildfire crisis
The FOX 11 documentary Hell/ No Water looks at the vicious cycle of drought and wildfires... who’s fault is it and what we can do now.
FOX 11 documentary "hell // no water" premieres Tuesday at 7pm
California's drought and water crisis are the next subjects of the next FOX 11 documentary. Watch "hell // no water" premiering Sept. 26 at 7 p.m..
Lost Angeles: Understanding LA's out-of-control homeless issue
FOX 11's documentary "Lost Angeles: City of Homeless" takes a closer look at the root of SoCal’s out-of-control homeless issue which has landed in each of our neighborhoods: From the mentally ill and drug-addicted, to the out-of-work and unable to make ends meet. We ask tough questions of key stakeholders: Who is responsible for this mess?
FULL EPISODES: When Magic Shocked the World
It has been almost 30 years since Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson announced he was HIV positive.
Rising Up: The power of youth movement in ongoing fight for social justice
The fifth and final episode of Rising Up looks into the power of youth movement in the ongoing fight for social justice.
Rising Up: Diving into 'defund the police' debate from both sides
Episode 4 dives into the "defund the police" debate and the future of social justice.
Rising Up: 'Please don't let this happen on TV'
In this episode, we speak to longtime Angelenos and explore their thoughts on the similarities and differences between the 1992 Los Angeles riots and the unrest felt across Southland in Summer 2020.
Rising Up: Property damage vs the loss of life — the debate over looting
Rising Up Episode 2: "I don’t consider property damage anywhere in the ballpark of the theft of life": The debate over looting.
Rising Up: 'We understand that all lives matter, but they can't all matter until Black lives matter'
FOX 11 conducts new interviews -- as protesters, law enforcement, activists and journalists -- share what they saw or experienced and help trace the timeline of the critical moments in social justice which led to a movement never to be forgotten.