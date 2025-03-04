Menendez brothers resentencing may get delayed again

The Brief The Menendez brothers may face delays in their resentencing hearing, originally set for March 2025, due to a pending risk assessment initiated by Governor Newsom. A Facebook post from Lyle Menendez's account indicated the importance of waiting for the risk assessment results as part of their commutation applications. Erik and Lyle Menendez are serving life sentences for the murder of their parents over 30 years ago and have taken various measures to seek release.



The Menendez brothers may face more delays on their quest to get out of prison – that is according to a cryptic social media post.

Lyle Menendez, or whoever is running the account, posted on Facebook saying the resentencing hearing will not happen on March 2025.

"The resentencing hearing set for this month will not occur," the post read, in part. "Everyone involved recognizes the importance of waiting for the results of the Risk Assessment, as initiated by Governor Newsom. Hang tight, be patient, and keep the faith."

The backstory:

This comes as Erik and Lyle Menendez are both serving life sentences for killing their parents in Beverly Hills more than 30 years ago.

As Lyle Mendendez's aforementioned Facebook post mentioned Newsom, the California Governor had directed the state parole board to conduct the risk assessment investigation on the Menendez Brothers back in February 2025. The risk assessment is part of the brothers' applications for commutation.

Erik and Lyle Menendez had taken various measures in hopes of getting out of prison following the deaths of Jose and Kitty Menendez.

What they're saying:

Robert Rand is more than the writer behind the book "The Menendez Murders." He has been a constant voice on social media to free the brothers.

"They wouldn't have killed their parents if they had not been so brutally abused, and feared their parents would kill them if they went public about that," he insists.

Rand was a major character in the Peacock documentary "Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed," which features Rand's search for the former boy band member who accuses Jose Menendez of sexually abusing him while Jose was in charge of RCA's Latin American music division.

Below is a full interview with the author:

Pam Bozanich, one of the prosecutors for the first trial in 1993, is an LA County Deputy DA who has been unapologetic.

Bozanich described the autopsy photos, saying Lyle and Erik Menendez are guilty of premeditated murder and should remain in prison for "slaughtering their parents for money."

"The parents look like hamburger meat by the time they were done with them," she added.

Bozanich added that some crimes are so series "that you don't get mercy."

"They don't deserve freedom," she said.

She calls the social media movement to "free the Menendi" misguided and explains why in this extended version of our interview with her: