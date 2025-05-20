LA Co. deputies pushed to brink amid mandatory double, triple shifts; 13 suicides reported since 2023

The Brief The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is experiencing a mental health crisis, evidenced by at least 13 suicides among current and recently retired employees since 2023, with deputies being pushed to work mandatory double or triple shifts. Retired LASD Capt. Mike Bornman attributes the crisis to a toxic combination of poor leadership, lack of support, and severe understaffing, which he believes is driving deputies to the brink. The department acknowledges the issue and outlines steps taken to support mental health, including 24/7 psychological services and a pilot wellness program.



If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, help is available. The 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is available 24/7. Those looking to learn more about the hotline can click here for more information.

LOS ANGELES – It’s a heartbreaking trend unfolding inside the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department: multiple suicides over the past two years, including the most recent tragedy that occurred just this past weekend. Now, both retired and active members of the force are speaking out, calling on the department to confront what they say is a growing mental health crisis before more lives are lost.

"It is so distressing and so horrific, it's hard to even get your arms around. When there's one… then you’ve got two, five, ten, twelve, thirteen. Never seen anything like that before," said retired LASD Capt. Mike Bornman.

Since 2023, at least 13 current and recently retired LASD employees have died by suicide. He says the department has been too quiet about the crisis.

"The department tries to tamp it down, or pretend it’s just an anomaly. Well, 13 is not an anomaly. It’s serious—and yet it’s still treated like a taboo subject," Bornman said.

Bornman calls it an epidemic, blaming a toxic combination of poor leadership, a lack of support, and severe understaffing. He says deputies are being pushed to the brink, forced to work mandatory double or even triple shifts.

"This soul-sucking overtime… it’s been going on for a couple of years. How do you keep doing that?" Bornman asked.

Nick Wilson, a former police officer and founder of The Resiliency Project, a nonprofit offering peer support to first responders, echoes those concerns.

"They’re exhausted. They’re burned out and this is on top of already doing one of the hardest jobs in the world," Wilson said.

Wilson says the department is buckling under a massive staffing shortage: 4,166 vacancies, including 2,000 sworn positions.

"The department under current management can't hire, can't recruit, and can’t retain deputies," Wilson said. "You can’t run your people into the ground and expect them to serve the communities they swore to protect."

Bornman added, "The sheriff’s department is not a healthy organization right now. I think it’s sick."

For Bornman, the crisis hits close to home. His close friend, LASD Cmdr. Darren Harris, was among those who took their own life.

"People need to accept that mental health isn’t a stigma," Bornman said. "If you’re hurting, you need to talk to somebody."

Wilson added, "There’s this perception that asking for help makes you weak. But the truth is, there’s nothing stronger than reaching out when you’re in pain."

In response, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released the following statement:

"It is with deep sorrow and profound respect that we acknowledge the tragic loss of two of our own Sheriff's Department members to suicide this year and seven active members in 2023. These individuals were more than just colleagues; they were family and dedicated public servants who selflessly served their communities. Their passing is a painful reminder of the unseen burdens that many in law enforcement carry. We grieve alongside their families, their friends, and all who are impacted by these losses.

The safety and well-being of our personnel remain a top priority. The Department has been taking proactive and meaningful steps to support the mental health of every member of the Department. Our Psychological Services Bureau (PSB) is available 24/7 to provide assistance, guidance, and support—not only to our personnel, but also to their families. Additionally, we have launched a pilot program to provide annual wellness visits for personnel with heightened trauma exposure, on-site psychological support during critical incidents, expanded our peer support program, created a Wellness App that is installed on all Department-issued phones, implemented monthly suicide prevention briefings, and partnered with the Bureau of Justice Assistance to bring SAFE-LEO training to the Department.

Suicide among law enforcement is a widespread national crisis that extends far beyond any single agency. Law enforcement departments across the county are grappling with the same tragic reality; this is a systemic issue impacting the entire profession at this time."