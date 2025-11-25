Airline catering workers stage protest near LAX

The Brief Airline catering workers protested outside LAX on Tuesday. The demonstrations caused a brief delay for those trying to get into or out of LAX. The protesting workers are accusing Flying Food Group of unsafe working conditions.



A group of airline catering workers picketed near LAX on Tuesday.

What we know:

The demonstrations took place along Century Boulevard and outside the Los Angeles airport's pickup and dropoff areas.

According to union leaders representing the LAX airline catering workers, the demonstration is part of the push to "hold Flying Food Group accountable." The union accuses the Flying Food Group of making the catering staff work under allegedly unsafe working conditions. The protesting workers also accused Flying Food Group of being cited in the past for safety and minimum wage violations.

The protests briefly caused delays for those going in and out of the airport. Law enforcement officers arrived a little after 6:15 p.m. to clear out the street demonstrations.

What we don't know:

It is unknown if people were cited and/or arrested for protesting.

No injuries have been reported as of 6:30 p.m. on November 25.