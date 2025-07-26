LAPD releases bodycam video of DTLA protest arrest that left man needing surgery

The Brief The LAPD released body camera footage showing officers arresting a protester at a June protest in downtown LA. The video shows the man walking away before officers rushed and tackled him to the ground. He was hospitalized with a broken finger and needed surgery.



The Los Angeles Police Department released new footage of an arrest at June protests downtown that left the protester in need of surgery.

What we know:

The incident happened on June 10, during protests in downtown LA. Around 2:30 p.m. that day, officers had formed a skirmish line on Alameda Street, and were trying to push protesters back toward Temple Street. While this was happening, the LAPD said, one of the protesters, who they identified as Daniel Bill, confronted officers.

In the video, officers are seen shoving Bill while he gets in their faces. Other officers shot at Bill with rubber bullets. When that didn't work, the LAPD said that "officers then used a team takedown to take Bill into custody without further incident."

SUGGESTED: Bodycam video shows Black man punched in face by Florida police officer, investigation launched

While the department said that Bill was not cooperating with officers, the video showed he was actively walking away with his back turned to the officers, when half a dozen officers rushed him and tackled him to the ground.

Paramedics took Bill to the hospital and doctors determined that his finger was broken, and that he needed surgery.

He was eventually released and cited for failure to disperse from a riot and resisting an officer.

What's next:

The LAPD and the Inspector General's office are still investigating the officers' actions during this arrest. The case will then go to LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell and the Board of Police Commissioners.