LA city, county vaccine mandates causing some confusion, how you can tell them apart

There’s a Los Angeles County vaccine mandate and a Los Angeles city one.

The city’s goes into effect Friday, November 5. The county’s went into effect Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. For both, there are moving parts and it can get confusing.

So let’s sort things out...

Starting with places where you can grab a drink. The LA County mandate says if you go into bars, lounges, nightclubs, breweries, wineries and distilleries.

You have to show your proof of vaccination. Jennifer Febre says, "What sets her brewery apart from others is she has a kitchen that serves food so, we’ve been considered a restaurant and restaurants are under different rules."

Restaurants will come under the LA City mandate in November. Back to the county’s mandate, you need to show proof of vaccination at a large "… ticketed sporting event, outdoor concerts and theme parks."

Check the websites for Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain for more on how they’re handling that.

Some people dislike what’s going on. One woman told us, "I’m vaccinated but I think it should be a choice. For you to have a show a card I don’t think that’s fair."

A man shared that, "I think it will be a hard mandate to control."

Others see this as the only way to stop the virus. Some we talked with proudly said they had their cards.

As of Friday, you must show proof of at least one dose and proof you’ve had a full vaccination by November 4.

Back in the kitchen Jennifer Febre at MacLeod Ale Brewing Company says she’s conflicted about how the mandates are being dished but clear about this

Says Febre, "I think it’s important. I don’t think we have a choice."

