Governor Newsom calls for California to be a no-kill state for animals in shelters within 5 years
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants California to stop euthanizing animals, as part of his budget proposal, he wants to spend $50 million on saving the lives of adoptable cats and dogs across the state, The Sacramento Bee reported.
California recovers $23M from auto parts makers' bid rigging
The parts makers suppressed competition by conspiring to fix prices in automobile manufacturers' requests for bids, Becerra said.