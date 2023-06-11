Zach Neto and Angels teammates work out with kids in 'Play Ball' clinic

The Los Angeles Angels hosted a free baseball and softball clinic in Irvine on Saturday as part of MLB's league wide "Play Ball Weekend" campaign.

More than 700 kids took the field at the Great Park Baseball Stadium as Angels players like Zach Neto and USA Softball's Natasha Watley were there to help lead the workouts.

In addition to participating in baseball and softball drills, the kids were treated to autographs from the Angels players in addition to taking home Halos gear, game tickets and baseball equipment.

Halos teammates Reid Detmers, Taylor Ward, Jamie Barría and 2002 World Series champion Adam Kennedy were also at Saturday's clinic.

For more information on the Play Ball Clinic, you can click here. Those looking to check out the Angels season schedule can click here for more details.