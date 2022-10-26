Will Smith visits Lakers amid 0-3 start

article

Will Smith visited the Los Angeles Lakers as the team desperately looks to turn the season around.

As the Lakers look to rebound from an 0-3 start to the 2022-2023 NBA season, the team hosted Smith to discuss "strength through togetherness, and practicing gratitude in times of great challenge."

On Thursday, the Lakers shared photos of Smith's visit with the team posing with the "Hitch" star:

Will Smith visits the Los Angeles Lakers in the team's annual "Genius Series" talks. PHOTO: Lakers on Twitter.

Will Smith visits the Los Angeles Lakers in the team's annual "Genius Series" talks. PHOTO: Lakers on Twitter.

Like the Lakers, Smith could also use a couple of positive PR. The "King Richard" star's reputation took a massive hit following his Oscars slap of comedian Chris Rock earlier in the year. Since the Oscars "Slap heard around the world," Smith has faced constant scrutiny on social media and from fellow entertainers.

The Oscars controversy ultimately prompted The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to ban Smith from attending the annual awards show and any other academy events for 10 years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Months after the incident, Smith published a video apologizing to Rock.

Smith's visit was a part of the Lakers' "Genius Series" program, celebrities stop by to speak with the team.