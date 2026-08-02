When is Tarik Skubal's next start?

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The Brief The Dodgers landed two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers before the trade deadline. Skubal is scheduled to make his Dodgers debut Tuesday, Aug. 4, against the Chicago Cubs. The Dodgers sent outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith to the Tigers in the trade for Skubal.



The Los Angeles Dodgers may have caught the biggest fish at the deadline by reeling in two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal in a trade with the Detroit Tigers.

The Dodgers landed Skubal after trading outfielder Zyhir Hope and pitchers River Ryan and Brady Smith to the Tigers.

Skubal, who turns 30 in November, is scheduled to make his highly anticipated Dodgers debut on Tuesday, Aug. 4, on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

Skubal joins an already star-studded rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki as the Boys in Blue await the returns of Shohei Ohtani, the pitcher, (knee and bicep), Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (back) from their respective injuries.

Los Angeles enters Sunday's game against the Boston Red Sox with a 69-42 record and holds a 10-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West standings.