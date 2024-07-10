Team USA vs Team Canada Basketball: Anthony Davis shines in Las Vegas showcase

It was another day of record-breaking heat in Las Vegas as the sun relentlessly beamed down over Sin City, with the National Weather Service reporting an afternoon high of 118 degrees. On the south side of the Strip, amid the scorching temperatures and Vegas summer festivities, an exhibition game between Team USA and Team Canada was held at the T-Mobile Arena.

The game provided heat relief for the tens of thousands of fans that packed the arena for Wednesday night’s sold-out matchup.

Both rosters were loaded with All-Star talent as fans got a first preview of what their nation's team looked like two weeks ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics. See a full list of the showcase starters and reserves below.

Team USA

Las Vegas Showcase Starters:

Stephen Curry, Guard (Golden State Warriors)

Devin Booker, Guard (Phoenix Suns)

Jrue Holiday, Guard (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James, Forward (Los Angeles Lakes)

Joel Embiid, Center (Philadelphia 76ers)

Reserves:

Bam Adebayo, Center (Miami Heat)

Anthony Davis, Forward Center (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant, Forward (Phoenix Suns)

*out due to calf injury

Tyrese Haliburton, Guard (Indiana Pacers)

Anthony Edwards, Guard (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jayson Tatum, Forward (Boston Celtics)

Derrick White, Guard (Boston Celtics)

Earlier Wednesday, it was announced Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard withdrew from Team USA. Officials and medical personnel said while he had some great practices, they felt it was best that he focused on recovering for the upcoming season. A short time later, it was announced he’d be replaced by the Celtics’ Derrick White, marking three reigning champions on the roster.

Team Canada

Las Vegas Showcase Starters:

Jamal Murray, Guard (Denver Nuggets)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Guard (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Dillon Brooks, Forward (Houston Rockets)

RJ Barrett, Guard/Forward (Toronto Raptors)

Dwight Powell, Forward/Center (Dallas Mavericks)

Reserves:

Khem Birch, Center (Girona)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Guard, (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Luguentz Dort, Guard/Forward (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Melvin Ejim, Forward (Unicaja)

Trey Lyles, Forward (Sacramento Kings)

Andrew Nembhard, Guard (Indiana Pacers)

Kelly Olynyk, Forward/Center (Toronto Raptors)

Game Recap

Team Canada was the first to score, and the athletes continued to stay gritty. Team USA looked sluggish at the start with a handful of turnovers. Team Canada ended the first quarter up 21-14.

In the second quarter, Anthony Edwards gave a burst of much-needed energy to ramp up the pace on his first possession. From there, it was all hands on deck to keep the offensive momentum going, with notable plays by Stephen Curry, Devin Booker and Jayson Tatum. Team USA took the lead 41-33.

Team Canada started strong in the third quarter, but Team USA was more polished and began to tighten up and were less sloppy than they were in the first half. Team USA displayed beautiful ball movement as the team's chemistry started to click. Edwards closed the third quarter with another bucket. At this point, the game got away from Team Canada as Team USA ended the quarter up 69-54. It's worth noting Joel Embiid fouled out.

Team USA closed it out and won 86-72.

Shining Stars

Anthony Davis #14 of the 2024 USA Basketball Men's National Team. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Anthony Davis: In 19 minutes, the Lakers superstar recorded 11 rebounds, 10 points and 4 blocks

Steph Curry: The 4x NBA champion went 3-for-6 from behind the arc

Devin Booker: The Phoenix Suns All-Star star had a field-goal percentage of 80

Team USA Exhibition Game Schedule

Game 1

Wednesday, July 10

Opponent: Team USA

Time: 7:30 p.m. local time

Winner:

Game 2

When: Monday, July 15

Opponent: Australia

Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Time: 9 a.m. (PT)

Network: FS1

Game 3

When: Wednesday, July 17

Opponent: Serbia

Location: Abu Dhabi, UAE

Time: 9 a.m.

Network: FS1

Game 4

When: Saturday, July 20

Opponent: South Sudan

Time: Noon

Location: London, UK

Network: FOX

Game 5

When: Monday, July 22

Opponent: Germany

Time: Noon

Location: London, UK

Network: FOX