Tampa Bay and Los Angeles are tied heading into Game 5 of the World Series

Published 
Updated 43 mins ago
Sports
Associated Press
article

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up prior to Game Five of the 2020 MLB World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Globe Life Field. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - The Rays and Dodgers are tied 2-2 in the World Series with Game 5 scheduled for Sunday evening.

The Rays were 20-9 in home games in 2020. Tampa Bay has a team slugging percentage of .417 this postseason, Randy Arozarena leads them with a mark of .841, including 13 extra-base hits and 12 RBIs.  

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the 2020 World Series

The Dodgers posted a record of 22-8 away from home in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 27 home runs this postseason, Corey Seager has accounted for eight of them en route to posting a slugging percentage of .803.  

PITCHING PROBABLES: Los Angeles: Clayton Kershaw (6-2, 2.16 ERA in regular season) Tampa Bay: Tyler Glasnow (5-1, 4.08 ERA in regular season)  

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs  

WORLD SERIES: Series tied 2-2  

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 14 home runs and has 37 RBIs.   Corey Seager leads the Dodgers with 28 extra base hits and is batting .307.  

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .233 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs   Dodgers: 8-2, .276 batting average, 3.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs  

INJURIES: Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow).   Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Caleb Ferguson: (left elbow).

SERIES SCHEDULE 

You can catch the entire action on FOX 11.

  • Game 1: Dodgers 8, Rays 3 Final.
  • Game 2: Rays 6, Dodgers 4 Final.
  • Game 3: Dodgers 6, Rays 2 Final.
  • Game 4: Rays 8, Dodgers 7 Final.
  • Game 5: In progress
  • Game 6: Tuesday, October 27, 5:08 p.m. PT
  • Game 7*: Wednesday, October 28, 5:09 p.m. PT

* = If necessary

