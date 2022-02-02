Super Bowl LVI: LA Rams to wear popular throwback unis for big game

article

The Los Angeles Rams have announced which set of uniforms the team will wear for Super Bowl LVI.

On Wednesday, the Rams revealed on social media that the NFC champs will wear the white "modern throwback" jerseys to go with their yellow "sol" pants.

"We’re in LA, you know we had to bring the heat for #SBLVI," the team's announcement read on social media.

The white throwback alternate unis have been a popular choice among Rams fans and players since it was unveiled in July 2021. The modern throwback theme pays homage to the uniform set worn by the LA/St. Louis Rams teams from the 1970s to 1999, which was the last time the franchise won the Super Bowl.

For those tracking uniform superstitions and trends, teams who wore white jerseys to the Super Bowl have dominated in the big game. Since 2005, teams wearing white jerseys have won the last 14 of 17 Super Bowls. The last time LA's NFC squad made the Super Bowl, the Rams elected to wear the throwback blue jerseys against the New England Patriots for Super Bowl LIII. The Rams offense fell flat against the Patriots that Super Bowl Sunday, dropping the game 13-3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on February 3, 2019.

The AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals had first dibs on which jerseys they wanted to wear for the big game, as the NFL alternates between the AFC and NFC on who will be the designated home team for the Super Bowl. The Bengals are going with Cincinnati's black home uniforms for the big game, paving the way for the Rams to go with the popular throwback. Yes, it does feel a little ironic that the Rams, who play their games at SoFi Stadium, are the designated road team for Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams were 1-1 in the 2021 regular season wearing the white modern throwbacks over the sol pants. However, the last time the Rams, then-St. Louis, captured the Lombardi Trophy in 1999, the team wore white away unis over the yellow pants. Here's to a possible repeat of Super Bowl XXXIV!

