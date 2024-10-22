Snoop Dogg gloriously narrates Lakers’ 2024 season opener video: ‘The season of LA’
LOS ANGELES - October is often considered one of the best months of the year for sports fans with so much action intertwining.
With the Los Angeles Dodgers days away from Game 1 of the World Series, LA’s other beloved sports team, the Lakers, begin their season Tuesday night in a marquee matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In true Hollywood fashion, the Lakers debuted their Opening Night video on social media, narrated by Southern California native and longtime fan, Snoop Dogg.
With highs in the mid-80s in some inland parts of LA County, including downtown Los Angeles where the Lakers' season opener will take place, it doesn't exactly feel like fall. However, as Snoop declares, "For a city that doesn't have a fall, it still has its seasons."
Snoop Dogg performs, while wearing a Los Angeles Lakers sweat suit in memory of Kobe Bryant. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
See the full transcript below:
It's October in L.A.
Everybody's back
For a city that doesn't have fall
It still has its seasons
October is the start of basketball season
It's the start of Laker season
Tuesday nights, not Tuesday night anymore
Living rooms are sacred
Hardwood sounds like horns and strangers on sidewalks
Los Angeles is bigger than a city
It's an attitude
It's a style It's a team
Is all of us.