Shohei Ohtani named unanimous 2024 NL MVP after historic 50-50 season

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani won the Most Valuable Player Award for the third time Thursday night, becoming just the second player in Major League Baseball History to win the award in both the National and American Leagues.

Ohtani's selection was his third unanimous decision. He had previously won the award in 2023 and 2021, both with the Los Angeles Angels.

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the award in the American League. Ohtani finished second to Judge in AL MVP voting in 2022.

Ohtani's 2024 season was nothing short of historic. After signing a 10-year, $700 million contract in the offseason, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season. He finished the 2024 season with a .310 batting average and a career-high 54 home runs and 130 runs batted in.

The season ended with Ohtani winning his first World Series championship; the Dodgers' eighth in franchise history.

To cap off his historic season, Ohtani joined the record books once again Thursday, as just the second player to win the MVP Award in both leagues. Frank Robinson won the award with the National League's Cincinnati Reds in 1961, and the American League's Baltimore Orioles in 1966.