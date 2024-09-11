Shannon Sharpe's live video goes viral; NFL legend says his Instagram page was hacked

article

Shannon Sharpe's Instagram live post went viral for the wrong reasons.

The NFL hall-of-famer's Instagram page, @shannonsharpe84, went live where followers could hear apparent sex noises in the background. The video never showed anyone in the video, including Sharpe, but many who stumbled upon the live stream noticed the not-safe-for-work content.

On Wednesday, Sharpe issued a statement via Instagram story feature saying he was hacked.

"Beware my @shannonsharpe84 Instagram was hacked this morning, my team and I are working vigorously to figure this out," the Instagram story post read with his Unc signature.

While the live video has since been taken down, the NFSW post hardly went unnoticed across social media as the "Club Shay Shay" host boasts more than 3 million followers on Instagram and a following of more than 2 million on X. Fellow NFL legend Terrell Owens was among the social media users poking fun at Sharpe.

"I guarantee you ESPN [human resource] is BUSY RIGHT NOW!" Owens wrote, in part, on X.

Others also chimed in on social media to mock the allegedly-hacked post:

As of September 11, it is unknown who was actually involved in the video.

Sharpe has made a name for himself as one of sports' most recognizable analysts. His "Club Shay Shay" podcast boasts more than 3.4 million subscribers on YouTube and the NFL legend's previous on-screen stops include ESPN, FOX Sports and CBS Sports.

As a player, Sharpe was named Pro Bowler eight times, named All-Pro four times, captured three Super Bowl championship rings (twice with the Denver Broncos and once with the Baltimore Ravens) before he was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.