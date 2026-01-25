LIVE: Rams trail Seahawks in third quarter with Super Bowl on the line

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to make their first trip to the Super Bowl since the 2021 season.

As of the third quarter, the Rams trail the Seattle Seahawks 31-27 in Sunday's NFC championship game.

Seattle drew first blood after running back Kenneth Walker III punched in a 2-yard run to help give the Seahawks a 7-0 lead following a made PAT. The Rams responded by chipping away the Seahawks' lead with two field goals to cut the deficit to 10-6.

Los Angeles then took the lead 13-10 after a 14-play, 87-yard drive that ended with a Matthew Stafford 9-yard touchdown pass to Kyren Williams.

Kyren Williams #23 of the Los Angeles Rams scores a second quarter touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship game at Lumen Field on January 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

However, the lead didn't last long as the Seahawks responded with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba hauling in a 14-yard touchdown pass from former USC Trojan Sam Darnold to take back the lead at 17-13.

In the third quarter, the Seahawks took advantage of a muffed punt by Rams returner Xavier Smith and scored on a Jake Bobo 17-yard touchdown pass from Darnold to extend the lead to 24-13. The Rams immediately responded by a quick 6-play, 75-yard drive to cut the deficit to 24-20.

Former Ram and former Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp hauled in a 13-yard touchdown grab to extend the lead for his new team, the Seahawks, to 31-20. The Rams responded the following drive by cashing in on a Seahawks taunting penalty on 4th-and-12 to cut the deficit to 31-27. That score came via a 34-yard touchdown catch from Puka Nacua, who burned Seahawks' Riq Woolen, the defensive back who got flagged for taunting in the previous play.

The New England Patriots await the winner of the Rams-Seahawks game in the Super Bowl. The Patriots punched their ticket to Super Bowl LX after beating the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC championship game.

HOW TO WATCH

It's not too late to watch the game! FOX 11 is your exclusive home of the NFC Championship Game. From pregame coverage to the postgame recaps, you can catch the entire action by tuning into FOX or catch the live stream on the FOX One app.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Rams punched their ticket to Sunday's NFC title game after beating the Chicago Bears 20-17 in the divisional round. Prior to that, the Rams outlasted the Carolina Panthers 34-31 in the wild-card round.

The Seahawks clinched homefield advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs after finishing the 2025 regular season with a 14-3 record, two games better than the Rams. Seattle got a spot in the NFC championship game after beating the San Francisco 49ers 41-6 in the divisional round.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.