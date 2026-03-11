Serial arsonist charged with murder after Hollywood house fire kills two sisters
LOS ANGELES - A serial arsonist was charged with murder after a house fire in Hollywood killed two elderly sisters.
What we know:
Jovan Lamar Duverne, 39, is charged with two counts of murder and 11 counts of felony arson. He faces a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, as well as sentence enhancements related to a prior arson conviction, including a second-strike allegation, according to a statement from the LA County DA's office.
Between Jan. 26 and Feb. 4, 2026, Duverne allegedly set fires at 10 different locations in Hollywood. A handheld torch-style lighter was used in all incidents. According to the DA's office, he allegedly walked between locations lighting rubbish and attempting to enter buildings.
On Feb. 4, around 2 a.m., Duverne allegedly set fire to the home of Maria Del Consuelo Alarcon-Valdez, 76, and Yolanda Honda, 82.
He was arrested later that day near Hollywood Boulevard and Wilton Place.
What's next:
If convicted as charged, he faces up to death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole. A decision on the death penalty will be made at a later date.
Duverne is being held without bail.
The Source: Information for this story came from a statement issued by the LA County District Attorney's Office.