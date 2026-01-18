Rams beat Bears, 20-17, advance to NFC championship game

The Brief The Rams beat the Chicago Bears 20-17, advancing to the NFC Championship game. The Rams will play at Seattle next Sunday.



The Rams advanced to the NFC championship game for the first time since their 2021 Super Bowl-winning season with a 20-17 overtime victory over the Chicago Bears.

By the numbers:

Harrison Mevis kicked the game-winning field goal 11:41 into overtime in the divisional round playoff game, 10 plays after safety Kamren Curl intercepted a pass by Caleb Williams at the Rams' 22-yard line.

The Bears had driven to the Rams' 48-yard line on their lone overtime possession.

The Rams punted after three plays on their first overtime possession.

Chicago forced the overtime on Williams' fourth-down 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Cole Kmet with 18 seconds left in regulation. Williams took the snap at the Rams' 19-yard line, retreated to the 40, then threw the ball into the zone.

The Rams had taken a 17-10 lead on Kyren Williams' 5-yard touchdown run with 8:50 to play in regulation, culminating a 14-play, 91-yard drive that consumed 6:02.

The Bears drove to the Rams' 2-yard on the ensuing possession, but D'Andre Swift was stopped for no gain on third-and-goal and Caleb Williams' fourth-down pass falling incomplete.

What's next:

The Rams will play at Seattle next Sunday in the NFC championship game.

The teams split their two regular-season games, with the home team winning both times.

The Rams won 21-19 Nov. 16 at SoFi Stadium. The Seahawks won 38-37 Dec. 18 at Lumen Field, rallying from a 30-14 deficit with touchdowns and 2- point conversions with 8:03 and 6:23 left in regulation and winning on a touchdown and 2-point conversion in overtime after the Rams had regained a seven-point lead.

Kyren Williams ran for a game-high 87 yards on 21 carries and also scored the Rams' other touchdown Sunday, running four yards on their first possession, 14 plays after Cobie Durant intercepted a fourth-down pass by Caleb Williams at their 1-yard line and returning the ball 14 yards.

The Bears scored the next 10 points on Caleb Williams 3-yard touchdown five seconds into the second quarter and a 48-yard field goal by Cario Santos 1:10 before halftime. Harrison Mevis kicked a 32-yard field goal for the Rams as time expired in the second quarter.

Santos kicked for the Rams for two games in 2018 when Greg Zuerlein was sidelined by a groin injury.

The Rams were outgained 417 yards to 340, trailed 23-22 in first downs and 38:29-32:26 in time of possession.

The Rams were successful on five of 16 third-down conversion attempts, Chicago nine of 19 at Soldier Field where the temperature was 19 degrees at kickoff.

Matthew Stafford completed 20 of 42 passes for 258 yards for the Rams. Caleb Williams completed 23 of 41 passes for 257 for two touchdowns with two interceptions.