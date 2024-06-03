San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano is facing a potential lifetime ban

article

San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano could face a possible lifetime ban for betting on baseball.

The 24-year-old is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegedly betting on games involving the Pittsburgh Pirates while he was on the team’s injured list in 2023, the Associated Press reported.

Marcano has not played a game since he tore his ACL on July 24, 2023. The Padres claimed him off waivers on Nov. 2, 2023, and the club placed him on the 10-day injured list on March 19, 2024.

He made his major league debut in 2021 and has played in the infield and outfield batting .217 with five homers, 34 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 149 games.

Citing Major League Rule 21, the AP noted that states betting on any baseball game in which a player, umpire, league official, or team employee has no duty to perform results in a one-year suspension.

Betting on a game in which the person must perform results in a lifetime ban.

Betting on other sports with an illegal bookmaker is subject to discipline deemed appropriate by the baseball commissioner.

Have other players been banned by the MLB for betting on baseball?

Pete Rose, the MLB’s career hits leader, agreed to a lifetime ban in 1989 after an MLB probe found that he bet on Cincinnati Reds games while managing the club.

New York Giants outfielder Jimmy O’Connell and coach Cozy Dolan were banned for life in 1924. O’Connell offered a $500 bribe to Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Heinie Sand to throw a game.

