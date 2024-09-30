Expand / Collapse search

MLB hit king Pete Rose dies at 83, reports say

By
Published  September 30, 2024 4:14pm PDT
MLB
FOX 11
Former Cincinnati Reds manager and player Pete Rose is seen before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on July 21, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) article

LOS ANGELES - Baseball's all-time hit king Pete Rose has reportedly died at 83.

First reported by TMZ, Rose died on Monday at his home in Las Vegas. A report from ABC News also reported Rose's death, citing the medical examiner in Clark County, Nevada.

Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" during his playing days, Rose holds MLB's all-time record for most hits, 4,256, and games played at 3,562. 

Rose was banned from baseball in the late 1980s for betting on games as a manager for the Cincinnati Reds. Due to the permanent ban, Rose was never inducted to the national baseball hall-of-fame, despite his on-field accomplishments as a player. 

