MLB hit king Pete Rose dies at 83, reports say

Baseball's all-time hit king Pete Rose has reportedly died at 83.

First reported by TMZ, Rose died on Monday at his home in Las Vegas. A report from ABC News also reported Rose's death, citing the medical examiner in Clark County, Nevada.

Nicknamed "Charlie Hustle" during his playing days, Rose holds MLB's all-time record for most hits, 4,256, and games played at 3,562.

Rose was banned from baseball in the late 1980s for betting on games as a manager for the Cincinnati Reds. Due to the permanent ban, Rose was never inducted to the national baseball hall-of-fame, despite his on-field accomplishments as a player.

