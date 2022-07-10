Full 2022 MLB All-Star Game lineups announced
LOS ANGELES - Major League Baseball's best players will be on their way to Los Angeles in just one week, as the Dodgers are set to host the 92nd Midsummer Classic in Chavez Ravine on July 19. On Sunday, we learned who will round out the rosters for each league.
The game's starters were announced back on Friday after two rounds of fan voting. The top vote-getters from each league — The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge from the American League, and the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña for the National League — were given automatic start spots. The rest of the starters were voted on by position.
Also on Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that two of the most accomplished players of this generation — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers — would be added to the All-Star lineups. MLB's new Collective Bargaining Agreement allows Manfred to add one player to each league's roster starting this season, according to The Athletic.
The rest of the spots On Sunday, MLB announced the pitchers and reserve players that will round out the rest of the roster. Here's who made the cut:
National League:
Starters:
- Catcher - Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
- First Base - Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
- Second Base - Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins
- Third Base - Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
- Shortstop - Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Outfield - Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Outfield - Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants
- Outfield - Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Designated Hitter - Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Pitchers:
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins
- Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
- Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds
- Max Fried, Atlanta Braves
- Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres
- Edwin Díaz, New York Mets
- Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
- Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals
- David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks
Reserves:
- Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals
- Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- Pete Alonso, New York Mets
- Jeff McNeil, New York Mets
- Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta Braves
- C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies
- Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves
- Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies
- Juan Soto, Washington Nationals
- Starling Marte, New York Mets
- Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs
- William Contreras, Atlanta Braves
American League
Starters:
- Catcher - Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays
- First Base - Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
- Second Base - Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- Third Base - Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
- Shortstop - Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
- Outfield - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Outfield - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- Outfield - Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees
- Designated Hitter - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
Pitchers:
- Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays
- Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees
- Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays
- Framber Valdez, Houston Astros
- Martín Pérez, Texas Rangers
- Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics
- Justin Verlander, Houston Astros
- Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Clay Holmes, New York Yankees
- Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians
- Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers
- Jorge Lopez, Baltimore Orioles
Reserves:
- Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers
- Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
- Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox
- José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians
- Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins
- Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians
- Jose Trevino, New York Yankees
- George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays
- Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins
- Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals
- Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
- Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners
Overall, the Yankees led all of baseball with six representatives, the Braves lead the NL with five entrants.
The starting pitchers will be determined by their respective managers. The All-Star Game managers are the managers of the previous year's World Series teams. The Astros' Dusty Baker heads the AL squad, and the Braves' Brian Snitker will lead the NL team. Many hope one of either Kershaw or Gonsolin will start for the NL, to have a Dodger start in his home stadium.
The 2022 MLB All-Star Game airs Tuesday, July 19 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.