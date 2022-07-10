Full 2022 MLB All-Star Game lineups announced

Major League Baseball's best players will be on their way to Los Angeles in just one week, as the Dodgers are set to host the 92nd Midsummer Classic in Chavez Ravine on July 19. On Sunday, we learned who will round out the rosters for each league.

The game's starters were announced back on Friday after two rounds of fan voting. The top vote-getters from each league — The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge from the American League, and the Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña for the National League — were given automatic start spots. The rest of the starters were voted on by position.

Also on Friday, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that two of the most accomplished players of this generation — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals and Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers — would be added to the All-Star lineups. MLB's new Collective Bargaining Agreement allows Manfred to add one player to each league's roster starting this season, according to The Athletic.

The rest of the spots On Sunday, MLB announced the pitchers and reserve players that will round out the rest of the roster. Here's who made the cut:

National League:

Starters:

Catcher - Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Base - Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Second Base - Jazz Chisholm Jr., Miami Marlins

Third Base - Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

Shortstop - Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield - Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Outfield - Joc Pederson, San Francisco Giants

Outfield - Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Designated Hitter - Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Pitchers:

Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

Luis Castillo, Cincinnati Reds

Max Fried, Atlanta Braves

Tony Gonsolin, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres

Edwin Díaz, New York Mets

Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

Ryan Helsley, St. Louis Cardinals

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Joe Mantiply, Arizona Diamondbacks

Reserves:

Albert Pujols, St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Jeff McNeil, New York Mets

Travis d'Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

C.J. Cron, Colorado Rockies

Dansby Swanson, Atlanta Braves

Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

Juan Soto, Washington Nationals

Starling Marte, New York Mets

Ian Happ, Chicago Cubs

William Contreras, Atlanta Braves

American League

Starters:

Catcher - Alejandro Kirk, Toronto Blue Jays

First Base - Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Second Base - Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Third Base - Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox

Shortstop - Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Outfield - Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Outfield - Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield - Giancarlo Stanton, New York Yankees

Designated Hitter - Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Pitchers:

Shane McClanahan, Tampa Bay Rays

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees

Alek Manoah, Toronto Blue Jays

Framber Valdez, Houston Astros

Martín Pérez, Texas Rangers

Paul Blackburn, Oakland Athletics

Justin Verlander, Houston Astros

Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Clay Holmes, New York Yankees

Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

Gregory Soto, Detroit Tigers

Jorge Lopez, Baltimore Orioles

Reserves:

Miguel Cabrera, Detroit Tigers

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox

José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

Luis Arraez, Minnesota Twins

Andrés Giménez, Cleveland Guardians

Jose Trevino, New York Yankees

George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays

Byron Buxton, Minnesota Twins

Andrew Benintendi, Kansas City Royals

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Julio Rodriguez, Seattle Mariners

Overall, the Yankees led all of baseball with six representatives, the Braves lead the NL with five entrants.

The starting pitchers will be determined by their respective managers. The All-Star Game managers are the managers of the previous year's World Series teams. The Astros' Dusty Baker heads the AL squad, and the Braves' Brian Snitker will lead the NL team. Many hope one of either Kershaw or Gonsolin will start for the NL, to have a Dodger start in his home stadium.

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game airs Tuesday, July 19 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.