Los Angeles company 'Home Plates' will deliver Dodger Dogs right to your door

Are you downright ravenous for a Dodger Dog? Craving nachos served in a Dodger helmet? Hankering for a stadium pretzel slathered in mustard? You're not alone!

Through a collaboration of Team Kitchens with the Dodgers called " Home Plates" those Dodger food favorites can now be delivered to your front door.

The easiest way is to go on the Postmates app and order.

"'Home Plates" says, from order to delivery usually takes thirty minutes. Right now they serve Hollywood, West Hollywood and parts of Downtown LA. They will be expanding soon.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the 2020 World Series

FOX 11 was allowed exclusively into their Hollywood kitchen, where the aroma of Dodger Dogs filled the room.

Advertisement

The whole idea is to bring the stadium experience to the fan. In a year where the pandemic made it impossible to watch Dodger games in person.. this idea especially timely.

The biggest seller, of course, the classic Dodger Dog.

There's a special family pack that feeds a family of four for under 40 dollars. ( It includes Dodger Dogs and pizza.)

During last week's pivotal, Game 7 -- 1000 Dodger Dogs were delivered in the greater Hollywood area.

The Dodgers branding is everywhere.

On containers, on rally towels and in the aroma. Can't beat that! So as we munch down on Dodger food; remember we are all hungry for a championship!

They will supply the food-- the Boys in Blue will supply the wins!

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.