Las Vegas Raiders plan to hire Tom Telesco as GM: reports

It appears former Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Tolesco may have found a new gig in the Southwest.

Multiple sources reported Tuesday that Telesco is set to become the new general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Telesco built one of the NFL’s best rosters over a decade with the rival Chargers. Now, he’s expected to stay in the division," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on social media.

Telesco and coach Brandon Stanley were both fired during the Chargers' collapse of a season. Coincidentally, they were let go the day after what became LA's brutal Thursday Night Football loss to Las Vegas, 61-21, last month.

Just last week, the Raiders filled their head coaching position and promoted interim coach and Compton native Antonio Pearce.

