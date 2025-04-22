Lakers vs. Timberwolves: Here’s where to watch Game 2

The Brief The Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves for Game 2 of their playoff series on Tuesday night. LA is looking to bounce back after losing Game 1 by 22 points. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.



The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back in their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

In Game 1, the Lakers were defeated by 22 points.

(Getty Images)

What we know:

The Minnesota Timberwolves hit the ground running and didn’t take their foot off the gas to open the series.

On Saturday night, the Lakers fell 117-95.

While Luka Dončić was in true playoff form, scoring 37 points and 8 rebounds, and with LeBron James scoring 19 points – apart from Austin Reaves, the dynamic duo didn’t get much help on either side of the floor.

Jaxson Hayes had a single point, while Dorian Finney-Smith, Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt each scored no more three points apiece.

Meanwhile, the Wolves hit 21 3-point shots. Jaden McDaniels, Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid each finished the game with at least 22 points.

"We’ll look at the film and see what we can do better," Lakers head coach JJ Redick said after Game 1.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

How to watch Game 2

Where to watch:

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Game 2

When: Tuesday, April 22

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Time: 7 p.m. PST

TV Network: TNT

The game can also be streamed on truTV and Max.

What's next:

The winner of the seven-game series will face the winner of the Rockets-Warriors series. Golden State currently leads 1-0 and will play Game 2 on Wednesday night.