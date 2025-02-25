Lakers vs. Mavericks: Ticket prices surge for Luka Doncic’s first game against former team

The Brief The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. This marks Luka Doncic's first game against his former team. The Lakers now hold the 4th seed in the West.



After a blockbuster trade that sent shock waves across the world of sports, Luka Doncic will face his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, for the first time on Tuesday night.

The game between the Lakers and Mavericks takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA on Tuesday, Feb. 25 and tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Fans who have yet to purchase their tickets may be surprised to find prices have skyrocketed.

In addition, the marquee matchup will be televised on TNT.

Ticket prices surge after the trade for Doncic

By the numbers:

Numbers from StubHub indicate Tuesday night’s game is not only the Lakers’ best-selling home game of the season, but it is also the seventh best-selling NBA game of the season.

After the trade for Doncic was announced, the company said sales for the game increased 2.5x in the 24 hours after his blockbuster trade was announced.

The average price per ticket sold is $472.

On Tuesday morning, tickets ranged starting from $207 in the 300 section to $9,833 for courtside seats.

Prices on Ticketmaster started at $194.81, before taxes, with tickets in the 100-level directly behind the Mavericks bench, going for as much as $2,238.50.

What we know:

Fans of the Dallas Mavericks were furious after their beloved superstar was traded to LA. Doncic was considered untouchable and was expected to retire a Maverick.

After the trade, Mavericks’ GM Nico Harrison allegedly received death threats. As a result, security was beefed up, and he did not sit in his usual seat at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

During his introductory press conference, Doncic said he was in shock and was still processing the big move.

"I think loyalty is a big word for me and I was going to stay by that. But I get a fresh start, and I got the ocean here and that’s a really big thing for me. I’m really excited to be here and play for the Lakers. Not everyone can say that."

This season, Doncic is averaging 26.7 points, 7.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds per game.

He’s missed time this season due to a calf injury he suffered on Christmas Day 2024. Doncic admitted he’s often played through injuries and this time, he wanted to fully heal.

The international superstar had a remarkable game in the Lakers’ 123-100 win against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night with a 32-point performance.

With Doncic and LeBron James at the helm, the Lakers now hold the 4th seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, Dallas' Anthony Davis will not suit up for Tuesday night’s game as he remains sidelined with an injury.

SUGGESTED:

What we don't know:

It’s unknown when Anthony Davis will take the floor again. Following his stunning debut with the Mavs against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 8, he suffered a non-contact injury during the third quarter.

Davis initially didn’t think it was a serious injury but was later diagnosed with a left adductor strain. He is expected to miss weeks.

What's next:

Following Tuesday night’s game, the Lakers take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night, followed by games Friday and Sunday against the Clippers.