Oil spill near Wilmington marina brings hazmat crews to Port of LA

A multi-agency response was underway early Thursday morning near the Port of Los Angeles after an oil pipe burst near Anchorage Road.

Hazmat crews, Port Police, Los Angeles County Fire, and Fish and Wildlife officials responded amid concerns the spill could reach nearby water.

What we know:

Los Angeles County Fire responded to a hazmat call at Anchorage Road and Henry Ford Avenue.

According to fire officials, an oil pipe burst near the roadway around 5 a.m. Thursday morning. There is an oil field next to the road with pumping operations in the area, which is believed to be the source of the leak.

Boats were docked nearby, and as a precaution, several in the marina next to the road were evacuated.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Los Angeles County Fire, LA Port Police, and Fish and Wildlife officials, due to concerns about potential environmental impact.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how much oil was released or how long cleanup efforts are expected to last.

Los Angeles County Fire has not released additional details about the cause of the pipe failure or whether the incident will prompt further investigation.