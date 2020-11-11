Lakers to play home games without fans 'until further notice'

article

It appears the defending NBA champions will not be hosting fans at Staples Center anytime soon.

The Los Angeles Lakers announced on Wednesday evening that the team will be playing games without fans in the stands "until further notice."

"The health and safety of our fans, players, staff and community are our main priority and we will continue to work with state and local officials to come up with a plan to safely welcome fans back to STAPLES Center in adherence with local, State, and NBA guidelines," the Lakers said on the team's website.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who also play their home games at Staples Center, have not made an announcement yet whether they will bring in fans.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

