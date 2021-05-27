Lakers beat Suns in Game 3, securing first playoff win at Staples Center since 2012

It has been a long time coming for Laker Nation.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns in Game 3 109-95 in Game 3, securing the franchise’s first playoff victory at Staples Center since 2012.

With Thursday’s victory, the Lakers now take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Prior to the Game 3 tip-off, it had been 2,952 days since the Lakers played a home playoff game at Staples Center, a figured ingrained in Lakers CEO/Governor Jeanie Buss' head on social media.

The two teams return to action at Staples Center for Game 4 Sunday, tipping off at 12:30 p.m. PT.

SERIES SCHEDULE

Game 1: Suns 99, Lakers 90. Final.

Game 2: Lakers 109, Suns 102. Final.

Game 3: Lakers 109, Suns 95. Final.

Game 4: Sunday, May 30 in Los Angeles, 12:30 p.m. PT

Game 5: Tuesday, June 1 in Phoenix | TBD

Game 6: Thursday, June 3 in Los Angeles | TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, June 5 in Phoenix | TBD*

*=if necessary

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

The Lakers locked in the Western Conference seventh seed after beating the Golden State Warriors 103-100 in the play-in tournament. The reigning NBA champs finished the COVID-shortened regular season with a 42-30 record.

Advertisement

The Suns secured the second seed after finishing the season with a 51-21 record. Phoenix's ended the franchise's 11-year playoff drought after clinching the playoffs earlier this spring.